LONDON May 24 One of Dutch chemical group AkzoNobel's employee pension funds has signed a 1.4 billion pounds ($2.20 billion) deal with reinsurer Swiss Re to help it absorb the cost of members living longer than expected.

The so-called longevity insurance contract covers 1.4 billion pounds of liabilities and about 17,000 British scheme members, Swiss Re said on Thursday.

Such deals are tipped for strong growth as unexpected increases in pensioners lifespans, fuelled by medical advances and lifestyle changes, inflict potentially crippling extra costs on insurers and pension funds.

Britain's pension risk transfer market reached a record 9 billion pounds last year, according to pension consultants Hyman Robertson.

According to consultants Mercer, the AkzoNobel-Swiss Re transaction is the sixth since the start of 2011, with around 8 billion pounds of liabilities covered.

"We expect this trend to continue with a number of other transactions likely to close in the coming months," said Andrew Ward, Mercer's head of longevity swap consulting at Mercer.

Swiss Re said it meet any liabilities from the AkzoNobel deal itself, in contrast to recent transactions where the insurer has passed on the risk exposure to other counterparties.($1 = 0.6363 British pounds) (Reporting by Chris Vellacott and Myles Neligan; Editing by Elaine Hardcastle)