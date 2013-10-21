Oct 21 AkzoNobel NV's third-quarter core earnings narrowly missed analysts' estimates and the Dutch paints and chemicals company said full-year operating income was unlikely to beat last year's level of 908 million euros ($1.24 billion) due to restructuring charges and weak markets.

AkzoNobel, which owns the Dulux paint brand, reported third-quarter earnings before interest, tax and depreciation (EBITDA) of 456 million euros on revenue of 3.78 billion euros.

Analysts in a poll commissioned by Reuters had expected EBITDA of 457 million euros and revenue of 3.762 billion euros.