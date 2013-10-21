UPDATE 2-British consumer is still spending says Primark owner
* Group maintains full year guidance (Recasts with finance director, analyst comment, shares)
Oct 21 AkzoNobel NV's third-quarter core earnings narrowly missed analysts' estimates and the Dutch paints and chemicals company said full-year operating income was unlikely to beat last year's level of 908 million euros ($1.24 billion) due to restructuring charges and weak markets.
AkzoNobel, which owns the Dulux paint brand, reported third-quarter earnings before interest, tax and depreciation (EBITDA) of 456 million euros on revenue of 3.78 billion euros.
Analysts in a poll commissioned by Reuters had expected EBITDA of 457 million euros and revenue of 3.762 billion euros.
* Group maintains full year guidance (Recasts with finance director, analyst comment, shares)
LONDON, Feb 27 British newspaper publisher Trinity Mirror said it would focus on growing its digital advertising sales and further diversify its income after reporting a 10.7 percent drop in full-year print revenue.
LONDON, Feb 27 Associated British Foods maintained its full-year earnings guidance on Monday, with sales growth at its Primark discount fashion retailer supported by better performances in its sugar, grocery and ingredients businesses.