Politics 'tightening grip' on financial market behaviour - BIS
* Actions of central bank playing less of a role for time being
AMSTERDAM, July 18 Akzo Nobel NV : * Akzonobel shares open down 4.8 percent after Q2 results
March 6 OncoCyte Corp, which is developing diagnostics in the fledgling field of liquid biopsies, said on Monday a 300-patient validation study of its blood test for early detection of lung cancer has confirmed the accuracy reported from a prior trial.
DUBAI, March 6 Fund managers and institutional investors expect oil giant Saudi Aramco to have a market capitalisation of $1 trillion to $1.5 trillion when it sells shares to the public next year, a survey by regional investment bank EFG Hermes showed on Monday.