BRIEF-Scentre Group prices A$650 mln equivalent of senior guaranteed notes
* Scentre Group prices A$650 million equivalent of senior guaranteed US$ 144a/reg s notes
Nov 18 Akzo Nobel Nv :
* Akzonobel subject to external fraud targeted at Chicago office
* Fraud involves an amount of up to eur53 million
* Company may be able to reduce ultimate financial impact
* Believes this is an isolated incident that is not linked in any way to operational activities of company and its businesses
* When detected immediate action was taken and every effort is being made to recover money
* Appropriate law enforcement authorities have been contacted and at this stage company is not able to comment further. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
