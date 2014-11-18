Nov 18 Akzo Nobel Nv :

* Akzonobel subject to external fraud targeted at Chicago office

* Fraud involves an amount of up to eur53 million

* Company may be able to reduce ultimate financial impact

* Believes this is an isolated incident that is not linked in any way to operational activities of company and its businesses

* When detected immediate action was taken and every effort is being made to recover money

