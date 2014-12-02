Dec 2 Akzo Nobel Nv

* Daimler AG has signed an agreement with AkzoNobel performance coatings making company one of approved suppliers of vehicle refinishes to Daimler dealerships and approved bodyshops worldwide

* Contract covers supply, support of Sikkens brand to company's dealership network including Mercedes-Benz, smart, and Mercedes-Benz commercial vehicles Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: