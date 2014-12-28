DUBAI Dec 28 The chairman of Kuwait's Al Ahli
Bank has resigned due to ill health and been replaced
by the lender's deputy chairman, it said on Sunday.
Ahmed Yousef Behbehani stepped down with effect from Dec.
24, with deputy chairman Talal Mohamed Reda Yousef Behbehani
appointed chairman in his place, Kuwait's ninth-largest bank by
market capitalisation said in a bourse statement.
In November, Kuwait's Court of Appeal reduced a fine against
Ahmed Yousef Behbehani for alleged insider trading charges to
100,000 dinars ($341,588) from 1.5 million dinars.
This followed the Court of First Instance in March fining
Behbehani, a member of a powerful Kuwaiti business family, after
a complaint by the Capital Markets Authority.
Behbehani said at the time he was not guilty of wrongdoing
and would appeal the ruling.
($1 = 0.2928 Kuwaiti dinars)
