KUWAIT May 1 Michel Accad has been appointed
chief executive of Kuwait's Al Ahli Bank, a stock
market statement said on Thursday, the latest in a series of
senior management changes at Kuwaiti lenders.
Accad joins Ahli, a medium-sized lender, from Kuwait's Gulf
Bank where he resigned as CEO last year. He was
replaced by Spanish banker Cesar Gonzalez-Bueno.
Two other large Kuwaiti banks have had changes in top
management recently.
The CEO of the Gulf state's biggest Islamic lender, Kuwait
Finance House, stepped down on Wednesday and National
Bank of Kuwait's long-serving CEO Ibrahim Dabdoub
handed over to his deputy, Isam al-Sager, in March.
