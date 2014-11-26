DUBAI Nov 26 Kuwait's Court of Appeal has
reduced a fine against the chairman of Al Ahli Bank on
alleged insider trading charges to 100,000 dinars ($343,500)
from 1.5 million dinars, a bourse statement from the lender said
on Wednesday.
In March, the Court of First Instance fined Ahmed Yousef
Behbehani, a member of a powerful Kuwaiti business family, after
a complaint by the Capital Markets Authority.
Behbehani said at the time he was not guilty of wrongdoing
and would appeal the ruling.
Shares in Al Ahli, Kuwait's seventh-largest bank by assets,
closed 1.1 percent lower on Wednesday ahead of the announcement.
(1 US dollar = 0.2911 Kuwaiti dinar)
(Reporting by Nadia Saleem; Editing by David French and Louise
Heavens)