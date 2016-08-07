BRIEF-Bankia expects to reach profitability ratio of 10 pct in medium term
* Expects to reach a return on equity (ROE) ratio - a measure financial strength - of 10 percent in medium term
DUBAI Aug 7 Bahraini Islamic lender Al Baraka Banking Group reported a 2.8 percent dip in second-quarter net profit on Sunday.
The bank, which has operations in more than a dozen countries, made a net attributable profit of $43.6 million in the three months ending June 30, it said in a statement.
It did not provide a figure for the year earlier period. The company recorded a profit of $44.8 million for the second quarter of 2015, according to a statement released at the time.
Al Baraka will establish a banking unit in Morocco once it receives approval from local authorities, it said in May. (Reporting By Tom Arnold; editing by John Stonestreet)
* Expects to reach a return on equity (ROE) ratio - a measure financial strength - of 10 percent in medium term
* Bajaj Finserv Ltd - consol dec quarter net profit 6.14 billion rupees
* Sale of leading insurance claims service provider Davies Group to HGGC, U.S. based private equity firm, for 90 million stg