DUBAI May 19 Bahrain-based Al Baraka Banking
Group said it is considering issuing subordinated
Islamic bonds through its South African and Pakistani units to
boost their regulatory capital.
The Islamic bank's plans come at a time when sovereign sukuk
are expected from both countries later this year.
The lender has operations in 15 countries across the Middle
East, Asia and Africa.
Al Baraka is working with the authorities in South Africa
and Pakistan over launching Islamic bonds there, said Chief
Executive Adnan Ahmed Yousif.
While details have not been finalised, the prospective deals
could mirror the $200 million capital-boosting sukuk issued by
Al Baraka's Turkish unit last year, Yousif said. That deal
enhanced the bank's Tier 2, or supplementary, capital.
"We will try to do it as a subordinated, to raise capital
adequacy ratios," he said.
Islamic banks typically obtain their funding from retail
deposits and short-term syndicated Islamic loans, but
subordinated deals are increasingly being used as Basel III
global banking standards are phased-in across the globe.
In Pakistan, for instance, Islamic banks must maintain a
minimum paid-up capital of 6 billion rupees ($60.9 million), a
requirement that will be raised to 10 billion rupees by the end
of 2016.
Unlike most other Islamic banks, Al Baraka has built the
bulk of its business outside the Gulf and southeast Asia. In
South Africa, it operates the only full-fledged Islamic bank in
the country, with seven retail branches.
Its franchise in Tunisia switched this year from an offshore
bank license to a full commercial banking permit, with plans to
open 25 branches there in the next three years.
($1 = 98.4650 Pakistani rupees)
(Editing by Louise Heavens)