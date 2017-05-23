BRIEF-Prince Housing & Development to pay 2016 dividend on Aug. 21
* Says it will pay dividend for 2016 to shareholders on Aug. 21
DUBAI May 23 Bahrain's Al Baraka Banking Group has given an initial price guidance in the low- to mid-8 percent area for a potential U.S. dollar-denominated Tier 1 sukuk non-callable for five years, a document issued by one of the banks leading the deal showed on Tuesday.
The Islamic bond would be of benchmark size, which usually means upwards of $500 million, and is expected to price later on Tuesday.
The Bahraini financial institution, rated BB+ by Standard & Poor's, has mandated Standard Chartered Bank as global coordinator and Bank ABC, Dubai Islamic Bank, Emirates NBD Capital, KFH Capital, Noor Bank, QInvest and Standard Chartered Bank as joint bookrunners. (Reporting by Davide Barbuscia; Editing by Sunil Nair)
HONG KONG, June 22 China Tower Corp has picked China International Capital Corp Ltd (CICC) and Goldman Sachs to lead a planned Hong Kong initial public offering worth up to $10 billion, people with direct knowledge of the plans said on Thursday.
* Says unit will inject 18 million yuan capital into Shanghai-based tech company to hold 51 percent stake in the target company