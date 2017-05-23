BRIEF-Reliance Communications initiates monetisation programme for real estate properties
* Says co has initiated monetisation programme for its real estate properties Source text: (http://bit.ly/2tQJ2au) Further company coverage:
DUBAI May 23 Bahrain's Al Baraka Banking Group has launched a $400 million Tier 1 sukuk with a 7.875 percent profit rate, a document issued by one of the banks leading the deal showed on Tuesday.
Initial price guidance for the perpetual Islamic bond, which is non callable for five years, was set in the low- to mid-8 percent area earlier on Tuesday.
Standard Chartered Bank is the global coordinator for the transaction, joined as bookrunner by Bank ABC, Dubai Islamic Bank, Emirates NBD Capital, KFH Capital, Noor Bank, and QInvest.
(Reporting by Davide Barbuscia; Editing by Susan Fenton)
* Says co has initiated monetisation programme for its real estate properties Source text: (http://bit.ly/2tQJ2au) Further company coverage:
June 21 Canadian lender Home Capital Group Inc said Berkshire Hathaway Inc will provide a new C$2 billion line of credit to its unit Home Trust Co and indirectly buy C$400 million ($300.2 million) of its common shares in a private placement.
TAIPEI, June 22 Taiwan's Foxconn will continue to pursue an acquisition of Toshiba Corp's chip business, a day after the troubled conglomerate chose a rival suitor as the preferred bidder, the head of Foxconn's Japanese unit said.