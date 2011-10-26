DUBAI Oct 26 Bahraini lender Al Baraka Bank
expects the change in Libya's government to expedite
its previously filed Islamic banking license in the country, the
bank's chief executive said on Wednesday.
"Under the new government, we hope that we can process our
expansion (in Libya) a little bit faster," said Adnan Ahmed
Yousif in a telephone interview with Reuters. "We are going for
a full retail bank there. We hope that it can be done next
year."
Yousif said the bank is very keen on expanding into Libya,
given its presence in other North African countries such as
Egypt and Tunisia. The company had applied for a license to open
a representative office in Libya at the end of 2010 but the
revolution in Libya stalled approval.
Libya declared its liberation on Sunday after 42 years of
one-man rule by Muammar Gaddafi came to an end with his capture
and death last week, setting the North African state on course
for a transition towards democracy.
The interim council head Mustafa Abdel Jalil declared that
Islamic sharia law would be the basis for legislation, adding
this included setting up Islamic banking in the North African
state.
