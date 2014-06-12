BRIEF-SRG Housing Finance gets members' nod for preferential issue of equity shares
* Gets members' nod for increase in authorised share capital of the company
DUBAI, June 12 Abu Dhabi government-owned Al Hilal Bank may sell a benchmark-sized Tier 1 capital-boosting dollar sukuk issue after announcing plans to meet fixed income investors, a document from lead managers said on Thursday.
The Islamic lender, owned by the Abu Dhabi Investment Council, has chosen itself as well as Citigroup, Emirates NBD, HSBC, National Bank of Abu Dhabi and Standard Chartered to arrange roadshows in the Middle East, Asia and Europe starting June 15.
A benchmark-sized, dollar-denominated perpetual sukuk offering may follow, subject to market conditions, the document added. Traditionally, benchmark size is understood to mean at least $500 million.
(Reporting by Archana Narayanan; Editing by David French)
March 14 U.S. electronics payments provider Euronet Worldwide Inc said on Tuesday it offered to buy money-transfer company MoneyGram International Inc for $15.20 per share, trumping Ant Financial's bid of $13.25 per share.
COLOMBO, March 14 The Sri Lankan rupee ended steady on Tuesday as the central bank's moral suasion prevented depreciation ahead of a bond auction to raise $830 million, dealers said.