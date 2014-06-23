DUBAI, June 23 Abu Dhabi's Al Hilal Bank plans
to raise $500 million from a capital-boosting Islamic bond
issue, a document from lead arrangers said on Monday.
The transaction, which has a perpetual tenor but can be
bought back by the lender after the fifth year, is earmarked to
price in the area of 6 percent. Order books for the trade are
currently worth around $1 billion, the document added.
The sukuk will boost the bank's Tier 1 - or core - capital.
No timeframe for when the issue would complete was given in
the update, but a market source told IFR - a Thomson Reuters
unit - that it was expected to price on Tuesday.
The unlisted Islamic lender, owned by the Abu Dhabi
Investment Council, has chosen itself as well as Citigroup
, Emirates NBD, HSBC, National Bank of
Abu Dhabi and Standard Chartered to arrange
the deal.
(Reporting by Archana Narayanan and Abhinav Ramnarayan in
London; Writing by David French; Editing by Olzhas Auyezov)