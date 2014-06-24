(Adds launch pricing)
DUBAI, June 24 Abu Dhabi's Al Hilal Bank will
price its $500 million capital-boosting sukuk issue later on
Tuesday at the tight end of revised guidance, a document from
lead managers said, as high demand helped reduce the borrowing
cost.
The transaction, which has a perpetual tenor but can be
bought back by the lender after the fifth year, will price at
the tight end of the 5.5-5.625 percent range given earlier on
Tuesday, the document said.
Strong investor demand - order books were worth around $5
billion - has helped reduce the price which Al Hilal will pay to
complete the sukuk. It had originally started in the area of 6
percent on Monday before being trimmed to the 5.75 percent area.
The unlisted Islamic lender, owned by the Abu Dhabi
Investment Council, has chosen itself as well as Citigroup
, Emirates NBD, HSBC, National Bank of
Abu Dhabi and Standard Chartered to arrange
the deal.
(Reporting by Archana Narayanan; Writing by David French,
Editing by Andrew Torchia)