DUBAI, April 20 Saudi Arabia retailer Fawaz Abdulaziz Alhokair Co reported a 5.7 percent rise in fourth-quarter profit on Monday as sales increased by a fifth.
The company made a net profit of 201.74 million riyals ($53.79 million) in the three months to March 31, up from 190.78 million riyals in the year-earlier period, according to a bourse filing. Alhokair's financial year starts on April 1.
EFG Hermes and NCB Capital forecast a quarterly net profit of 190.11 million riyals and 179.0 million riyals respectively.
Alhokair said fourth-quarter sales rose 19 percent to 1.61 billion riyals, with customers spending more in its stores following a royal decision earlier this year to grant government employees a bonus of two months' salary.
But profit growth was crimped by a drop of 82.8 million riyals in other income and share of associates, while financial charges increased by 14 million riyals.
The company's full-year net profit was 802.95 million riyals, up from 771.35 million riyals a year earlier.
($1 = 3.7512 Saudi riyals) (Reporting by Matt Smith; Editing by Olzhas Auyezov)
