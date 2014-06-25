UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
DUBAI, June 25 Saudi Arabian retailer Fawaz Abdulaziz Alhokair Co has completed a 500 million riyal ($133 million), five-year sukuk issue, its first issue of an Islamic bond, the company said in a bourse filing on Wednesday.
Alhokair, which franchises brands such as Zara and Marks and Spencer in the kingdom, did not give the pricing of the sukuk, which was sold in a private placement to investors in Saudi Arabia.
In late May, the company said it was also close to signing an agreement with a group of banks for a loan worth 1 billion riyals to repay existing loans and finance expansion.
Samba Financial Group's investment banking arm arranged the sukuk sale. (Reporting by Archana Narayanan; Editing by Andrew Torchia)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources