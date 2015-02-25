DOHA Feb 25 Qatar's Al Khaliji Commercial Bank
won shareholder assent on Wednesday to issue up to
$1.75 billion in bonds which its chief executive said would be
used for financing activities in the Gulf Arab state.
"The majority (of the cash) will be used for financing
internally because the main focus of the bank is to invest
inside Qatar," Fahad al-Khalifa, the bank's chief executive,
told its annual shareholder meeting.
Speaking to Reuters after the meeting, Khalifa said part of
the $1.75 billion allowance could be sold this year, although he
declined to elaborate.
