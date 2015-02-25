* Shareholders approve up to $1.75 bln bond sale
DOHA, Feb 25 Qatar's Al Khaliji Commercial Bank
won shareholder assent on Wednesday to issue up to
$1.75 billion in bonds which its chief executive said would be
used for financing activities in the Gulf Arab state.
Bond issuance from Qatari borrowers has been rare in the
last 18 months as government-related entities cut back on their
international debt and banks have been flush with cash from
local deposits so were in no need of outside funding.
Only one borrower tapped the market in 2014 -- Commercial
Bank of Qatar, which completed a $750 million deal in
June.
Any deal from the sixth-largest lender by assets in the Gulf
Arab state is therefore likely to be well-received by investors
looking to gain access to Qatar's economy, which is expected to
continue benefiting from high state spending on development
schemes and projects related to hosting the 2022 soccer World
Cup.
"The majority (of the cash) will be used for financing
internally because the main focus of the bank is to invest
inside Qatar," Fahad al-Khalifa, the bank's chief executive,
told its annual shareholder meeting.
Speaking to Reuters after the meeting, Khalifa said part of
the $1.75 billion allowance could be sold this year, although he
declined to give specifics.
"We will hit the market for sure and have a roadshow and see
how are the prices, the attitude and appetite of the market,"
Khalifa said.
Al Khaliji has issued one international bond previously,
selling a $500 million five-year deal in October 2013. It was
trading to yield 2.685 percent at 1445 GMT, according to Thomson
Reuters data.
The bank reported a 2.2 percent increase in net profit for
2014 last month and Khalifa said he was optimistic the bank
would record further growth in 2015.
"I hope, God willing, that we will continue our growth and I
expect that profits will be better than last year," he said,
declining to give a specific percentage.
(Reporting by Amena Bakr; Writing by David French; Editing by
David Evans and Keith Weir)