DOHA Feb 23 Qatar's Al Khalij Commercial Bank (Al Khaliji) secured shareholder approval on Tuesday to issue up to 2 billion riyals ($549.2 million) of bonds to boost its core capital, its chief executive said.

"We are planning to issue quite soon," Fahad al-Khalifa said on the sidelines of the company's annual general meeting, adding the capital increase would help support future business opportunities, especially in the local market.

Al Khaliji, Qatar's sixth-largest lender by assets, was also looking at issuing a dollar-denominated bond under its regular debt issuance programme to assist with its funding needs, having increased the size of the programme last year.

"It (the programme) went up from $750 million to $2.5 billion, but we haven't issued any public bonds from that due to market conditions," Paul Maguire, acting chief business officer, said.

Under the regular programme, which does not have a timeframe, the bank issued a $500 million five-year bond in October 2013 with a 3.25 percent coupon. It was trading to yield 2.652 percent on the bid side at 1550 GMT on Tuesday, according to Thomson Reuters data.

Bond issues by companies in the Gulf have been sporadic in recent months as volatile conditions made pricing deals trickier and more expensive than earlier in 2015, with international investors fretting about the impact of lower oil prices on Gulf economies also hitting the market.

No banks have yet been mandated to arrange the capital bond issue, Maguire said, which would boost the bank's Tier 1 reserves.

The bank's total capital adequacy ratio, a key indicator of its financial health, stood at 13.8 percent at the end of December according to its financial statement, above the minimum regulatory requirement of 12.5 percent.

However, Khalifa said difficult economic conditions would crimp the bank's performance in 2016. He said he expected profit growth of between 7 and 10 percent in 2016, slower than an 11.1 percent rise last year to 625.5 million riyals.

"It will be a tough year but we operate in Qatar with great credit and solid shareholders," Khalifa told Reuters. ($1 = 3.6416 Qatar riyals) (Writing by David French; Editing by Susan Fenton)