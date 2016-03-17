DUBAI, March 17 Qatar's Al Khalij Commercial
Bank (Al Khaliji) denied on Thursday that it was in
talks on a three-way merger with Ahli Bank and
International Bank of Qatar.
Reuters, citing three people with knowledge of the matter,
reported earlier on Thursday that the trio were in early-stage
talks on a merger that could pool assets worth more than $30
billion.
The talks were focused on winning backing from key
shareholders at each of the banks, according to one of the
sources, an important consideration in a country where state
ownership is prominent across the economy and political factors
can supersede other considerations.
"We acknowledge the article that's been published on certain
media outlets concerning merger talks amongst local banks,
including Al Khaliji. We would like to confirm that there is no
substance to the rumour that has been circulating," it said in
an emailed statement.
In a brief statement, Ahli Bank denied it was involved in an
"impending merger" with the other two banks. Earlier, calls and
emails seeking comment from representatives of all three banks
went unanswered.
(Reporting by David French; Editing by Andrew Torchia)