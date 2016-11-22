* Total value of delayed work: 362.2 mln riyals
* Total value of backlog: 3.01 bln riyals
* Delays in payments, visa issuance
By Tom Arnold
DUBAI, Nov 22 Saudi Arabian construction firm
Abdullah Abdul Mohsin al-Khodari and Sons said on
Tuesday that projects worth 362.2 million riyals ($97 million)
had been delayed due to factors ranging from clients' funding
shortages to slow visa issuance.
The pace of construction in Saudi Arabia has cooled in the
past two years as lower oil prices stall project funding and
slow government payments, tightening banking liquidity and
squeezing contractors.
Khodari, which last month reported a wider third-quarter net
loss, said its total project backlog was 3.01 billion riyals by
Sept. 30. That compared to 4.67 billion riyals at the same point
of 2015. The firm, a builder of housing and infrastructure, said
its total contract value was 7.78 billion riyals.
Delays built up when issuing visas, appointing consultants
and making changes to designs, it said. Delays in the review and
processing of invoices and work stoppages due to lack of money
were also to blame.
Signs that the backlog of payments owed to contractors might
be easing have emerged, with Arab News quoting Fahad al-Hammadi,
chief of the National Contractors' Committee at the Council of
Saudi Chambers, as saying that by Sunday construction firms had
received 40 billion riyals in the past two weeks, representing
25 percent of money owed to them by various government agencies.
Fawwaz al-Khodari, chief executive of Khodari, told Al
Arabiya television the same day that 10 to 15 percent of the 500
million riyals it was owed by the government had been paid.
He expressed optimism that the company would receive 40 to 45
percent of the total outstanding dues by the end of the year in
the best case scenario.
($1 = 3.7503 riyals)
