DUBAI Oct 20 Saudi Arabian construction firm
Abdullah Abdul Mohsin al-Khodari and Sons reported a
wider third-quarter net loss on Thursday.
* Loss of 47.76 million riyals ($12.74 million) in three
months to Sept. 30, compared to loss of 14.3 million riyals in
the year-earlier period, according to a bourse statement.
* EFG Hermes had forecast loss of 19.5 million riyals.
* New contract awards in third quarter worth 78.4 million
riyals, up from 31 million riyals a year ago.
* Contract backlog as of Sept. 30 was 3.01 billion riyals,
versus 4.67 billion riyals at the same point of 2015.
(Reporting by David French; Editing by Andrew Torchia)