DUBAI, July 26 Saudi Arabian builder Abdullah Abdul Mohsin al-Khodari Sons on Sunday said its second-quarter net profit more than quadrupled as it sold some equipment and margins improved.

The company made a profit of 34.9 million riyals ($9.31 million) in the three months to June 30, up from 7.9 million riyals in the year-earlier period, according to a statement to Riyadh's bourse.

Two analysts polled by Reuters had forecast Khodari would make a quarterly profit of between 23.7 million riyals and 26.4 million riyals.

Khodari said it had sold some equipment, which boosted its other income for the quarter to 26.1 million riyals, up from 0.7 million riyals a year earlier.

The company also attributed its profit surge to higher margins due to savings in materials, depreciation and temporary labour costs.

In May, a senior executive told Reuters that Khodari expected Saudi Arabia's government to compensate it for some of the costs of labour reforms.

In 2012, the government introduced a levy of 2,400 riyals ($640) a year for every foreigner whom a company employs above the number of its Saudi workers.

For companies such as Khodari, which has about 17,000 employees, the total cost can be substantial.

