DUBAI, March 9 Saudi Arabia's Abdullah Abdul
Mohsin al-Khodari and Sons expects to submit its
proposal for a capital increase to the market regulator by the
end of the second quarter of this year, it said in a statement
on Monday.
The builder announced it November it planned a 500 million
riyal ($133 million) rights issue to help expand its business,
adding later that it had appointed GIB Capital, the investment
banking arm of Gulf International Bank, to advise on
the offer.
"It is, in association with the financial advisor, still in
the process of preparing the file of the application to approve
the capital increase in order to be submitted to the Capital
Market Authority," Khodari said in Monday's filing, adding that
it would announce the submission once it had been made.
($1 = 3.7502 riyals)
