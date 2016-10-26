UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
DUBAI Oct 26 Al Meera Consumer Goods Co , a Qatari retailer and supermarket operator, reported a 4.6 percent fall in third-quarter net profit on Wednesday, according to Reuters calculations.
Net profit of 34.45 million riyals ($9.19 million) in the three months ending Sept. 30 versus 36.1 million riyals a year earlier. Reuters calculated based on financial statements in lieu of a quarterly breakdown. EFG Hermes forecast: 42.35 mln riyals. Al Meera's nine-month net profit 136.8 million riyals, down from 137 million riyals a year earlier, a bourse statement showed. ($1 = 3.7493 riyals) (Reporting by Hadeel Al Sayegh)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources