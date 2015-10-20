LONDON Oct 20 United Arab Emirates' Al Noor
Hospitals Group, which last week agreed to be bought by
South Africa's Mediclinic International, said VPS
Healthcare has approached it with a "highly preliminary
indication of interest".
VPS is Al Noor's third suitor after Mediclinic's 1.4 billion
pound ($2.2 billion) bid was agreed despite a rival approach
from NMC Health in a tussle for expansion in the
fast-growing Gulf Region.
Privately-held UAE-based VPS has until 1700 GMT on Nov. 17
to announce a firm intention to make an offer for Al Noor under
UK takeover rules.
NMC Health, already a major player in the UAE, has vowed to
fight on, saying last Wednesday it remained committed to a
tie-up with Al Noor.
Shares in Al Noor rose 2.5 percent to 1,192 pence, above the
1,160 pence cash offered in one of the alternatives proposed by
Mediclinic.
($1 = 0.6453 pounds)
(Reporting by Sarah Young, editing by Louise Heavens)