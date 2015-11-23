ABU DHABI Nov 23 VPS Healthcare will make a bid
for Al Noor Hospitals before the Dec. 8 deadline set by
the U.K. Takeover Panel, two sources aware of the matter told
Reuters on Monday, as the battle for the London-listed
healthcare firm intensifies.
The United Arab Emirates-based firm has already agreed a 1.4
billion pound deal with South Africa's Mediclinic Intl
but other suitors have been circling: NMC Health dropped
out last week after making an initial offer.
The regulator said on Thursday that it had granted private
healthcare firm VPS, also based in the UAE, an extension to make
a firm offer or walk away.
"VPS will make a bid, there's still time," said one source
familiar with the matter, who spoke on condition of anonymity as
the information is not public.
The source said Deutsche Bank was advising VPS on the
process.
A second source said a bid would be made, indicating it
would be lodged "in the coming days".
VPS declined to comment when contacted by Reuters.
