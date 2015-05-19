May 19 Oman's Al Omaniya Financial Services on Tuesday confirmed its interest to participate in a merger and acquisition bidding process with United Finance Co , a day after Bank Nizwa withdrew its application.

Al Omaniya sent an official confirmation to United Finance on Monday, it said in a filing on Oman's bourse. It provided no other details.

United Finance, which offers loans and leasing services as well as corporate deposits, on May 13 said it invited National Bank of Oman, Bank Nizwa and Al Omaniya Financial Services to participate in a bidding process after all three had approached it with merger proposals.

National Bank of Oman has not yet commented on the invitation. (Reporting by Hadeel Al Sayegh; Editing by Olzhas Auyezov)