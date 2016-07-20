DUBAI, July 20 The board of Al Rajhi Bank has proposed paying a cash dividend of 0.75 riyals ($0.20) per share for the first half of 2016, Saudi Arabia's second-largest lender by assets said on Wednesday.

This is up from the 0.50 riyals per share it paid for the same period last year.

The bank on Monday reported a 5.7 percent increase in its second-quarter net profit, broadly in line with analyst forecasts. ($1 = 3.7499 riyals) (Reporting by Tom Arnold; Editing by David French)