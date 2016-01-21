UPDATE 1-RetailMeNot to be bought by Harland Clarke
April 11 Online coupon provider RetailMeNot Inc said it had agreed to be bought by marketing services company Harland Clarke Holdings Corp for about $630 million.
DUBAI Jan 21 Al Rajhi Bank, Saudi Arabia's second-largest lender by assets, reported a 28.2 percent rise in its fourth-quarter net profit on Thursday, beating analyst forecasts.
The bank made 1.95 billion riyals ($519.6 million) in the three months to Dec. 31, up from 1.52 billion riyals in the same period a year earlier, it said in a bourse statement.
Seven analysts surveyed by Reuters had on average forecast the bank's quarterly profit would be 1.67 billion riyals. ($1 = 3.7529 riyals) (Writing by Sylvia Westall; Editing by David French)
April 11 Online coupon provider RetailMeNot Inc said it had agreed to be bought by marketing services company Harland Clarke Holdings Corp for about $630 million.
* The St. Joe company purchases Panama City beach office complex Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: