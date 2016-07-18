RIYADH, July 18 Al Rajhi Bank, Saudi
Arabia's second-largest lender by assets, reported a 5.7 percent
rise in its second-quarter net profit on Monday, broadly in line
with analyst forecasts.
The bank made 2.05 billion riyals ($546.7 million) in the
three months to June 30, up from 1.94 billion riyals in the same
period a year earlier, it said in a bourse statement.
Five analysts surveyed by Reuters had on average forecast
the bank's quarterly profit would be 2.07 billion riyals.
The bank attributed the profit gain to a 10.3 percent
year-on-year increase in net operating income to 3.9 billion
riyals, which in turn was boosted by more income from financing
and fee income from banking services.
This helped to offset a 16 percent jump in total operating
expenses, which rose because of higher salaries expenses and
impairment charges.
Saudi companies issue brief earnings statements early in the
reporting period before publishing more detailed results later.
Saudi banks are facing a tougher operating environment as
persistently low oil prices and a pullback in state spending
gradually weigh on the economy. In previous years, Saudi banks
were also able to build up hefty deposits as revenues garnered
by the government from high oil prices were parked with lenders.
Instead, the government is using this revenue to help plug
the budget deficit, straining liquidity in the banking system.
This was reflected in the 0.57 percent increase in deposits
year on year, to stand at 270.96 billion riyals as of June 30.
This compares with a 6.6 percent advance in total loans over the
same timeframe to 224.5 billion riyals.
($1 = 3.7499 riyals)
