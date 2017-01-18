* Q4 net profit 2.05 bln riyals vs 1.95 bln riyals yr-ago
* Av. forecast of five analysts: 2.05 bln riyals
* Loans and advances up 7.0 pct at end of December
By Tom Arnold
DUBAI, Jan 18 Al Rajhi Bank, Saudi
Arabia's second-largest lender by assets, reported a 5 percent
rise in fourth-quarter net profit on Wednesday, meeting
analysts' forecasts as financing, investment and other income
all increased.
The bank extended its run of rising profits to five quarters
in a row, despite the impact of austerity measures by the
government aimed at trimming the kingdom's budget deficit to
adjust to lower oil revenues.
It reported its results on the same day that National
Commercial Bank (NCB), the kingdom's largest lender,
reported a 7.5 percent rise in fourth-quarter net profit,
boosted by higher income from commission and investments.
Al Rajhi made 2.05 billion riyals ($547 million) in the
three months to Dec. 31, up from 1.95 billion riyals in the same
period a year earlier, it said in a statement.
That was in line with the average forecast of five analysts
surveyed by Reuters.
Saudi companies issue brief earnings statements early in the
reporting period, later publishing more detailed results.
Al Rajhi attributed its performance to a 6.1 percent climb
in total operating income as a result of higher net financing
and investment income and a rise in other operating income.
Fee income from banking services and net exchange dropped,
while total operating expenses climbed 7.3 percent because of
higher staffing, rental and depreciation costs.
Loans and advances at the end of December stood at 224.99
billion riyals, gaining 7.0 percent on the same point of 2015,
while deposits grew by 5.7 percent to 272.59 billion riyals over
the same period.
($1 = 3.7493 riyals)
