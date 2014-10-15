Oct 15 Al Rajhi Bank, Saudi Arabia's largest listed lender, posted a 3.2 percent drop in its third-quarter net profit, it said in a bourse statement on Wednesday, missing analyst forecasts.

The bank said it made 1.66 billion riyals ($442.6 million) in the three months ending September 30, compared with 1.71 billion riyals in the same period a year earlier.

Ten analysts surveyed by Reuters expected the bank to post an average net profit of 1.9 billion riyals for the quarter.

The decrease was the fifth straight drop in quarterly profit posted by the bank, which it attributed to an increase in total operating expenses, without elaborating.

Saudi companies issue brief earnings statements early in the reporting period before publishing more detailed results later.

The bank's performance has been hit in recent quarters by higher provisioning and higher operating expenses.

Saudi lenders have felt ripples since the government's crackdown in late 2013 on illegal foreign workers in the contracting industry. Many banks had ramped up lending to such companies, which have suffered as a result of lending shortages, delayed contracts and higher expenses caused by new laws aimed at employing more Saudis - who usually command higher salaries than expatriates.

Operating income for the quarter rose by 0.9 percent on the corresponding period of 2013 to 3.4 billion riyals, while profits from special commissions decreased 1.1 percent over the same timeframe to 2.4 billion riyals.

Loans and advances at the end of September stood at 203.6 billion riyals, gaining 9.8 percent on the same point of 2013, while deposits rose 10.9 percent to 250 billion riyals over the same period. (1 US dollar = 3.7510 Saudi riyal) (Reporting by Tom Arnold; Editing by David French)