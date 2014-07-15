RIYADH, July 15 Al Rajhi Bank, Saudi
Arabia's largest listed lender, has trimmed its proposed cash
dividend for the first half of 2014, after reporting lower
profits earlier this week.
The bank has proposed paying 1 riyal ($0.27) per share for
the six-month period to June 30, according to a bourse filing on
Tuesday. This is below the 1.38 riyals per share the bank paid
for the corresponding period of 2013, according to Thomson
Reuters data.
Al Rajhi posted a fourth successive quarterly profit decline
on Sunday, with second-quarter earnings dropping 8.2 percent
year-on-year, as the bank was hit again by higher impairments.
($1 = 3.7502 Saudi Riyals)
(Reporting by Marwa Rashad; Writing by David French; Editing by
Olzhas Auyezov)