* Elliott Management owns stake in Akzo Nobel NV; Elliott is pushing Azko to engage in talks with suitor PPG Industries Inc - WSJ, citing sources
DUBAI, July 13 Al Rajhi Bank, Saudi Arabia's largest listed lender, posted a 8.2 percent decrease in its second-quarter net profit, it said in a bourse statement on Sunday, in line with analyst forecasts.
The bank said it made 1.95 billion riyals ($520 million) in the three months ending June 30, compared with 2.12 billion riyals in the same period a year earlier.
Analysts surveyed by Reuters expected the bank to post an average net profit of 1.97 billion riyals for the quarter.
The decrease was the third straight drop in quarterly profit posted by the bank, which it attributed to a rise in operating expenses without elaborating.
Saudi companies issue brief earnings statements early in the reporting period before publishing more detailed results later.
Operating income for the quarter rose by 6.6 percent on the corresponding period of 2013 to 3.66 billion riyals, while profits from special commissions increased 4.9 percent over the same timeframe to 2.51 billion riyals. (Reporting by Nadia Saleem; Editing by David French)
WASHINGTON, March 17 U.S. President Donald Trump on Friday agreed to changes in the Republican plan for Obamacare, conservative lawmakers said, as he stepped up his fight to win support for the bill ahead of a vote in the House of Representatives next week.
MILAN, March 17 Italian mid-tier lender Banca Popolare di Vicenza said on Friday it had informed authorities that it intends to request state aid to fill a capital gap.