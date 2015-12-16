DUBAI Dec 16 Abraaj has emerged as the
frontrunner to buy a majority stake in Al Raya for Foodstuff Co
after entering into exclusive talks with the two private equity
firms that currently control the Saudi supermarket chain,
sources familiar with the matter said.
The emerging markets-focused investor has edged in front of
Apollo Global Management, which had submitted a bid that
it hoped would lead to its first transaction in the Middle East.
Abraaj's period of exclusivity runs until Dec. 31, and while
all parties are hoping to conclude a deal by that date,
negotiations could continue beyond then, according to two of the
sources.
Sources had previously said the deal could be worth as much
as $300 million.
Levant Capital and New York-based The Rohatyn Group (TRG)
declined to comment. Abraaj also declined to comment. A
spokesman for Apollo didn't immediately respond to a request for
comment.
The sale of the stake in Al Raya, which traditionally
operates supermarkets in the southern and western regions of the
kingdom, is another example of the interest being shown by
institutional investors in Saudi Arabia.
They are especially drawn to assets that can tap in to the
kingdom's young and increasingly-wealthy population, meaning
food and beverage and retail firms are high on the list.
Both Gulf Capital and Fajr Capital, two major Middle Eastern
private equity firms, were also interested in the Al Raya stake
but following the submission of second-round bids in September,
it came down to a shoot-out between Abraaj and Apollo, according
to several sources.
While Apollo offered a higher bid for the stake, Dubai-based
Abraaj had the track record of successfully executing
transactions in the Middle East, these sources said.
Apollo entered the Middle East earlier this year through a
joint venture with local firm Frontier Management. Under the
arrangement, Frontier Management sources deals for the New
York-based firm, which then decides whether to invest.
[:nL5N0X52NY]
Levant Capital and Citi Venture Capital International, an
emerging market-focused investment firm which was acquired by
TRG in 2013, bought the stake in Al Raya in 2012 for $100
million.
