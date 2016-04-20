DUBAI, April 20 Saudi Arabia's Al Tayyar Travel Group posted a 32.2 percent fall in first-quarter net profit on Wednesday, as reduced government spending hit the domestic tourism sector.

The company made a net profit of 194 million riyals ($51.8 million) in the three months to Mar. 31, down from 286 million riyals in the prior-year period, according to a bourse filing.

Aljazira Capital expected the company to make a quarterly profit of 210.8 million riyals.

The firm said quarterly revenue fell 9 percent year on year, citing a drop in sales related to domestic tourism and government travel.

Al Tayyar said on Apr. 4 it had completed all necessary procedures to acquire 30 percent of Zakhr Investment and Real Estate Development, which is building a hotel and other facilities in Mecca, through a share swap agreement. ($1 = 3.7489 riyals) (Reporting by Katie Paul; Editing by David French)