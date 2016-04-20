UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
DUBAI, April 20 Saudi Arabia's Al Tayyar Travel Group posted a 32.2 percent fall in first-quarter net profit on Wednesday, as reduced government spending hit the domestic tourism sector.
The company made a net profit of 194 million riyals ($51.8 million) in the three months to Mar. 31, down from 286 million riyals in the prior-year period, according to a bourse filing.
Aljazira Capital expected the company to make a quarterly profit of 210.8 million riyals.
The firm said quarterly revenue fell 9 percent year on year, citing a drop in sales related to domestic tourism and government travel.
Al Tayyar said on Apr. 4 it had completed all necessary procedures to acquire 30 percent of Zakhr Investment and Real Estate Development, which is building a hotel and other facilities in Mecca, through a share swap agreement. ($1 = 3.7489 riyals) (Reporting by Katie Paul; Editing by David French)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources