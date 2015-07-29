UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
DUBAI, July 29 Saudi Arabia's Al Tayyar Travel Group posted an 8.8 percent rise in second-quarter net profit on Wednesday as sales grew.
The company made a net profit of 396 million riyals ($105.6 million) in the three months to June 30, up from 364 million riyals in the prior-year period.
Al Tayyar said quarterly sales rose 21 percent year-on-year as it increased the number of its branches inside Saudi Arabia.
Saudi Fransi Capital had forecast the firm would make a net profit of 404 million riyals for the quarter. (Reporting by Nadia Saleem; Editing by Andrew Torchia)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.