DUBAI, July 29 Saudi Arabia's Al Tayyar Travel Group posted an 8.8 percent rise in second-quarter net profit on Wednesday as sales grew.

The company made a net profit of 396 million riyals ($105.6 million) in the three months to June 30, up from 364 million riyals in the prior-year period.

Al Tayyar said quarterly sales rose 21 percent year-on-year as it increased the number of its branches inside Saudi Arabia.

Saudi Fransi Capital had forecast the firm would make a net profit of 404 million riyals for the quarter. (Reporting by Nadia Saleem; Editing by Andrew Torchia)