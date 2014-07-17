DUBAI, July 17 Saudi Arabia's Al Tayyar Travel Group posted an 8.3 percent rise in second-quarter net profit on Thursday, citing higher sales for the improved earnings.

The firm made 364 million riyals ($97.1 million) in the three months to June 30, compared with 336 million riyals in the corresponding period of 2013, according to a bourse filing, with sales growing 18 percent year-on-year.

The net profit figure exceeded Bakheet Investment Group's forecast for the period of 326.6 million riyals. ($1 = 3.7503 Saudi Riyals) (Reporting by David French; Editing by Olzhas Auyezov)