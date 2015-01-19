DUBAI Jan 19 Saudi Arabia's Al Tayyar Travel Group posted a 13.5 percent rise in fourth-quarter net profit on Monday as sales jumped.

The company made a net profit of 236 million riyals ($62.9 million) in the three months to Dec. 31, up from 208 million riyals in the prior-year period.

Al Tayyar said quarterly sales rose 37 percent year-on-year.

Analysts at Osool & Bakheet Investment Co expected Al Tayyar to make a fourth-quarter profit of 237.7 million riyals.

The company made a net profit of 1.12 billion riyals in 2014, up from 977 million riyals in 2013.

($1 = 3.7550 riyals) (Reporting by Nadia Saleem; editing by David Clarke)