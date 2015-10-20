UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
DUBAI Oct 20 Saudi Arabia's Al Tayyar Travel Group posted an 8.6 percent rise in third-quarter net profit on Tuesday, driven by higher sales.
The company made a net profit of 265 million riyals ($70.7 million) in the three months to Sept. 30, up from 244 million riyals in the prior-year period, according to a bourse filing.
Al Tayyar, whose founder Nasser bin Aqeel al-Tayyar stepped down as vice chairman and managing director on Sept. 1, said quarterly sales rose 8 percent year-on-year thanks to more branches as well as acquisitions.
($1 = 3.7490 riyals) (Reporting by David French; Editing by Pravin Char)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.