BRIEF-Pixium Vision receives NUB innovation reimbursement status-1 in Germany
* Receives NUB innovation reimbursement status-1 for 150 electrode IRIS II bionic system in Germany Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
Oct 9 Alabama Power Co on Tuesday sold $400 million of senior notes, said IFR, a Thomson Reuters service. The size of the deal was increased from the originally planned $250 million. Morgan Stanley and RBS were the joint bookrunning managers for the sale. BORROWER: ALABAMA POWER AMT $400 MLN COUPON 0.55 PCT MATURITY 10/15/2015 TYPE SR NTS ISS PRICE 99.878 FIRST PAY 04/15/2013 MOODY'S A2 YIELD 0.591 PCT SETTLEMENT 10/16/2012 S&P SINGLE-A SPREAD 25 BPS PAY FREQ SEMI-ANNUAL FITCH A-PLUS MORE THAN TREAS NON-CALLABLE N/A
FRANKFURT, Feb 14 Germany's HeidelbergCement reported a 4 percent fall in fourth-quarter revenue, missing expectations on Tuesday, as bad weather hit southern Germany and parts of North America while the Indonesian market continued to develop weakly.