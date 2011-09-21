TIRANA, Sept 21 Talks between Albanian chrome miners and Austrian company DCM Decometal on Wednesday failed to end an 80-day stoppage and a parallel three-day hunger strike.

Since July 4, the miners have halted production at the Bulqiza chrome mine in northern Albania in a dispute over pay and conditions which has lost the Albanian Chrome company (ACR), a fully-owned unit of DCM, 300,000 euros ($410,130 dollars) a month.

"The meeting failed because ACR will not sack the manager of the Bulqiza mine. ...we shall continue the hunger strike, even longer than the first one," said union leader Taf Koleci.

Ten miners started a hunger strike on Monday. An earlier hunger strike, with miners taking turns to substitute collapsing colleagues fasting underground, lasted 27 days before it was ended by police.

DCM Decometal managing director Rohtraut Skatsche-Depisch offered the miners a 20 percent wage rise, payment of a 13th wage and compensation for the hunger strike in addition to improving working conditions and tools.

Koleci said Skatsche-Depisch, who had flown in for the talks from Vienna, had given positive signals that led negotiators to withdraw their request for the payment of the strike days. But the talks collapsed over what he called "pressure".

The company had no immediate comment.

DCM Decometal has been buying chrome from other companies to keep its ferro chrome smelting plants in Albania working to honour contracts with U.S., European and Chinese clients. (Reporting By Benet Koleka, Editing by)