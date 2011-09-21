TIRANA, Sept 21 Talks between Albanian chrome
miners and Austrian company DCM Decometal on Wednesday failed to
end an 80-day stoppage and a parallel three-day hunger strike.
Since July 4, the miners have halted production at the
Bulqiza chrome mine in northern Albania in a dispute over pay
and conditions which has lost the Albanian Chrome company (ACR),
a fully-owned unit of DCM, 300,000 euros ($410,130 dollars) a
month.
"The meeting failed because ACR will not sack the manager of
the Bulqiza mine. ...we shall continue the hunger strike, even
longer than the first one," said union leader Taf Koleci.
Ten miners started a hunger strike on Monday. An earlier
hunger strike, with miners taking turns to substitute collapsing
colleagues fasting underground, lasted 27 days before it was
ended by police.
DCM Decometal managing director Rohtraut Skatsche-Depisch
offered the miners a 20 percent wage rise, payment of a 13th
wage and compensation for the hunger strike in addition to
improving working conditions and tools.
Koleci said Skatsche-Depisch, who had flown in for the talks
from Vienna, had given positive signals that led negotiators to
withdraw their request for the payment of the strike days. But
the talks collapsed over what he called "pressure".
The company had no immediate comment.
DCM Decometal has been buying chrome from other companies to
keep its ferro chrome smelting plants in Albania working to
honour contracts with U.S., European and Chinese clients.
(Reporting By Benet Koleka, Editing by)