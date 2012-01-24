Jan 24 Canada's Alacer Gold Corp
reported higher quarterly gold production, helped by a strong
ramp-up at its flagship Çöpler Gold mine in Turkey, and forecast
higher production this year.
The company expects 2012 production to be between 420,000
ounces and 440,000 ounces of gold.
For full-year 2011, the company had produced 421,204 ounces
of gold.
Fourth-quarter gold production rose 1 percent sequentially
to 113,861 ounces, the company said in a statement.
Shares of the company closed at C$10.90 on Monday on the
Toronto Stock Exchange.
