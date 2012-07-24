BRIEF-Westinghouse to supply OKG with nuclear fuel until 2030
* Westinghouse - Under terms of contract, Westinghouse will continue to provide reload fuel assemblies for remaining Oskarshamn 3 unit until 2030.
July 24 Canadian miner Alacer Gold Corp's second-quarter attributable gold production fell 5 percent due to lower output from its mines in Australia.
Attributable production fell to 95,984 ounces from 101,348 ounces a year earlier.
Production dropped at two of the three mines in Western Australia, the company said in a statement.
Alacer, which also has a mine in Turkey, reaffirmed its 2012 gold production guidance of between 435,000 and 450,000 ounces.
Shares of the company were up 1 percent at C$5.31 in late-morning trading on the Toronto Stock Exchange. (Reporting By Krithika Krishnamurthy in Bangalore; Editing by Maju Samuel)
KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 27 Malaysia's Prime Minister Najib Razak announced on Monday that Saudi Arabia's state oil company will invest $7 billion into an oil refinery to be set up by Malaysian oil company Petroliam Nasional Bhd (Petronas).
LONDON/FRANKFURT, Feb 27 The London Stock Exchange has all but ended a planned merger with Deutsche Boerse to create Europe's biggest stock exchange by ruling out meeting a European antitrust demand, saying it has strong prospects alone.