PARIS Feb 3 French optician chain Alain Afflelou has once again suspended plans to float on the stock market, with the company on Friday blaming weak domestic capital markets for its decision.

The company announced in November it would not go ahead with a stock market listing, but last month said an initial public offering (IPO) remained on the agenda.

Alain Afflelou has an estimated 1 billion euros ($1.1 billion) valuation, and is majority owned by private equity fund Lion Capital.

