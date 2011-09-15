(Follows alerts)
Sept 15 Alamos Gold raised its half
yearly dividend by 40 percent, the third increase since its
first payout in 2010 amid skyrocketing gold prices.
The Canadian gold miner raised its dividend to 7 cents a
share from 5 cents a share, payable on October 28 to
shareholders of record on October 14.
Alamos has more than doubled its dividend since it announced
its first in March 2010.
Meanwhile, the company also expects Escondida project
production, scheduled to begin in 2012, to be at a cash cost of
$200 an ounce and sees the high-grade gold adding significantly
to its Mexican operations.
Gold remains one of this year's best-performing
commodities with 27 percent rise since January. Gold currently
trade above $1,800 an ounce.
"This production growth is expected to generate tremendous
cash flow margins at current gold prices," Chief Executive John
McCluskey said in a statement.
(Reporting by Aftab Ahmed in Bangalore; Editing by Sriraj
Kalluvila)