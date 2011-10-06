(Follows alerts)
Oct 6 Alamos Gold Inc posted a 9
percent rise in production at its flagship Mulatos mine in
Mexico, and said it was on track to meet its annual output view.
Third-quarter production was 33,000 ounces of gold, up from
30,200 ounces a year ago.
The Toronto, Ontario-based miner said it was on track to
achieve its annual production outlook of 145,000-160,000 ounces.
Quarterly revenue rose 38 percent to $47.2 million, from a year
ago.
Alamos, and some other miners in Mexico like Silvermex
Resources , had been hit in the prior quarter by a
cyanide shortage, due to flooding at the key supplier's
production facility.
"The company's primary cyanide supplier resumed normal
shipments in August, resulting in a substantial improvement in
month-over-month production," Alamos said in a statement.
(Reporting by Gowri Jayakumar in Bangalore; Editing by Supriya
Kurane)